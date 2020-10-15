Russia: Normalisation with Israel should not harm Palestinians

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Wednesday that Moscow welcomes normalisation deals between Arab nations and Israel, insisting that they should not harm Palestinian interests.

“We support Israel’s normalisation of ties with its neighbours and with other countries in the region, but we reject this at the expense of the Palestinian rights stipulated in the UN General Assembly’s resolution which declared the creation of Israel,” RT reported Lavrov speaking to Russian radio stations.

This came as he was asked to comment on the latest normalisation deals between Israel and the Arab states, celebrated last month in the White House.

Lavrov praised Israel, describing it as Russia’s “credible friend”.

“Israel is good and it is our friend and close partner,” he expressed, “but the Palestinian state has not been established yet.”

Last weekend, Russia hosted a senior Hamas delegation and confirmed that it is ready to host a meeting for the Palestinian factions to proceed with internal reconciliation.

