Russia: Normalisation with Israel won’t bring stability without resolving Palestine issue

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that the normalisation agreements signed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain will not bring stability to the Middle East in the absence of a just settlement to the Palestinian issue.

“Russia, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a party to the international Quartet, has always been and continues to proceed from the importance of reaching a comprehensive settlement to the conflict in the Middle East,” the ministry disclosed in a statement.

The statement reiterated the importance of finding a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue as an integral part of any settlement, including the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution.

Moscow has urged regional and global players to “ramp up coordinated efforts” to solve the issue.

