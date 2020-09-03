PLO, Jordan reiterate abiding by Arab Peace Initiative

Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterated their commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative, Al Watan Voice reported on Wednesday.

In a telephone conversation, both officials emphasised that Arabs must now abide by the Arab Peace Initiative more than ever.

Both parties stressed on the necessity to end the Israeli occupation, to create an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and to reject annexation and apartheid.

Meanwhile, Erekat met separately with Head of the European Union (EU)’s Mission to the West Bank, Gaza Strip and UNRWA Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff and Egyptian Consul Mustafa Al-Shahat.

Erekat discussed the same issues with Burgsdorff and stressed that the EU should immediately recognise the State of Palestine.

