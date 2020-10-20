Iraq: mother throws children in River Tigris

An Iraqi woman has thrown her two children off a bridge into the River Tigris to the north of Baghdad, local media reported yesterday. Footage of the incident captured by a surveillance camera has gone viral on social media.

Security forces were reported to have arrested the woman, who apparently admitted that she had killed her children “as a result of a dispute with her ex-husband”. A search and rescue team retrieved the bodies from the water.

Another video of the children’s father crying for his children was also circulated on social media. Many Iraqis have denounced the mother’s action and expressed their sadness and sympathy for the father.

