Egypt: woman kills infant son after failing to obtain birth certificate

An Egyptian woman has been accused of killing her infant son after failing to obtain a birth certificate for him since he was born out of wedlock, local media reported.

According to media reports, the Dar Al-Salam Police Station in Cairo received a notification from the Al-Salam Hospital referring to the arrival of a woman with her deceased infant who had bruises on the neck. The woman was accompanied by her stepfather.

Her stepfather, who is thought to be the father of the child, refused to acknowledge paternity of the baby.

According to the woman, the man suggested she kill the baby.