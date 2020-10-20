Turkey: Illegal migrants caught in fake wedding convoy

Turkish police caught 16 illegal migrants in three vehicles decorated as part of a wedding convoy in the southeastern province of Batman on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Batman province’s police units stopped the convoy at the city entrance.

After suspecting a woman in a wedding dress and other passengers in the convoy, the police searched the vehicles and arrested 12 Iraqi and 4 Syrian illegal migrants.

They were taken to the police station, while those four Syrians’ legal process is underway.

READ: Turkey rescues 68 asylum seekers in Aegean