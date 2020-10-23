Iran dismisses claim it is interfering in US election

Iran has dismissed allegations that it is interfering in the US presidential elections by suggesting that the Trump team is attempting to undermine the confidence of American voters, who, according to polls, are expected to come out in force to vote for Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

With only two weeks until the 3 November presidential election, Trump’s top intelligence official, John Ratcliffe, accused the Islamic Republic and Russia of trying to influence US voters at an impromptu news conference on Wednesday night.

Ratcliffe claimed that both countries had obtained “voter registration information” and that Iran had sent emails designed to: “Intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President [Donald] Trump.” He did not offer details on what voter information Iran and Russia had obtained and how.

Dismissing the allegations, Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for the Iranian mission to the United Nations, told ABC News: “These accusations are nothing more than another scenario to undermine voter confidence in the security of the US election, and are absurd. Iran has no interest in interfering in the US election and no preference for the outcome.”

US officials have been on high alert since the last presidential election, when Russia is said to have interfered in order to boost Trump’s chances of winning.

Trump has also declared that he won’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power, which his critics believe is an attempt to undermine the confidence of Americans in a result that does not ensure his victory.