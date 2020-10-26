Iran army conducts 1-day manoeuvres near Iraq borders

Iranian ground forces conducted one-day manoeuvres in the West Azerbaijan Province near the border with Iraq’s Kurdistan.

The army said the manoeuvres, dubbed “Lovers of Velayat-99”, aimed to display the ground forces’ combat strength and readiness and promote mobility in the area.

The ground forces’ 164th Mobile Assault Brigade led the manoeuvres held overnight, supported by the infantry, engineering, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery units.

According to the Iranian army the “Lovers of Velayat-99” manoeuvres aimed to raise the ground forces’ combat capabilities, including ability to respond to threats against the Islamic Republic.

The commander of the Iranian army ground forces, General Kioumars Heydari, said the exercises prepare the forces to defeat the enemy through new tactical plans.

