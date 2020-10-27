Report: Israel’s Netanyahu stops ministers visiting UAE 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prevented cabinet ministers from travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before he visits the country, the Walla news agency reported yesterday.

The agency said a number of ministers, including Minister of Transport Miri Regev, have in recent weeks contacted Netanyahu’s office and informed him of their interest to visit the UAE and hold meetings with their counterparts to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The site quoted three unnamed officials as saying that Netanyahu used his veto power against Regev’s trip and suspended it until further notice.

The same officials explained that Netanyahu wants to be the first senior Israeli politician to visit the UAE after the two countries signed a peace agreement last month.

According to Walla news agency there is no specific date for Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE, while his office has refused to comment on the news.

On 13 August, US President Donald Trump announced that the UAE and Israel had reached an agreement to normalise relations. The deal was later signed on 15 September at the White House.