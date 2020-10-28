Iraq Kurdistan region thwarts attack by PKK on foreign diplomats

Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq said they foiled a planned attack by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) against foreign diplomats in the autonomous region.

“Two specific sets of planned attacks, including one set by the PKK, were uncovered and prevented through the close coordination of police, security, intelligence and counter-terrorism officials across the Kurdistan Region,” the region’s security council said in a statement.

At least 12 suspects with links to the PKK, as well as a number of other persons of interest planned to attack a foreign diplomatic mission in Erbil; assassinate members of that foreign mission; and carry out attacks on private companies from that country operating in the Kurdistan Region, the statement explained.

The suspects also planned an attack on a major western brand in Kurdistan, the statement said, explaining that the Kurdish security forces intercepted the suspects and carried out several arrests including of two Syrian nationals.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, European Union and Turkey.

