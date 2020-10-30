Yemen: Hundreds protest Macron’s anti-Islam comments

Hundreds of people on Friday held a protest in southwestern Yemen against French President Emmanuel Macron’s anti-Islam remarks and republication of caricatures insulting the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters gathered at the Freedom Square in the Taiz province following Friday prayers.

Holding banners, the protesters chanted slogans defending the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam against the French insults.

Earlier this month, Macron described Islam as “a religion in crisis” and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle “Islamist separatism” in France.

French Muslims have accused him of trying to repress their religion, and legitimising Islamophobia.

Turkey has also condemned Macron’s attitude toward Muslims and Islam, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying the French leader needed “mental health check”.

Macron’s attitude against Islam, the republication of caricatures insulting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and their projection on the walls of buildings have triggered boycotts of French products in several countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Sudan, Palestine, and Morocco.