Egypt: 11 people face Daesh charges, including Libyans

Sources in Egypt said on Sunday that the Cairo Criminal Court’s terrorism circuit is prosecuting 11 persons accused of joining Daesh, Reuters has reported.

The sources explained that Egypt’s Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) opened an investigation after information was provided by the National Security Agency (NSA) which revealed that an Egyptian national is apparently involved in illegal migrant trafficking across the western border into Libya. The person is said to be doing this in cooperation with Bedouin smugglers.

The investigation also revealed that the citizen in question is providing intelligence to Daesh and the commander of the deterrence force brigades, who are Libyan nationals, regarding Egyptians travelling and living in Libya.

The court will also look at other charges against the defendants, including the kidnapping and torture of Egyptian citizens, demanding ransom money from their relatives, human trafficking and smuggling of illegal immigrants, as well as “communication with Daesh”.

