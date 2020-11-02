Morocco records 70 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Morocco registered 70 new coronavirus fatalities and 3,790 new infections on Saturday, the highest increase in infection rates last week.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Health said that a total of 3,350 patients had recovered from the virus “in the last 24 hours”.

“There are 814 patients with severe symptoms,” the ministry noted, adding that a total of 69 were “under intubation, while 468 are under non-invasive ventilation.”

The ministry pointed out that the figures from Saturday had marked a 50 per cent rise in the death toll from the virus and a 16 per cent increase in the number of infections compared to the previous day. On Friday, the ministry reported 53 fatalities and confirmed 3,256 new cases of the virus.

There are a total of 219,084 people contracted coronavirus in Morocco, 3,695 of whom have died, and 181,275 others recovered, according to the US’ Worldometer.

