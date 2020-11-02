Qatar to prosecute those behind invasive searches on female passengers

Qatar announced on Friday that those responsible for the medical searches of women passengers at Doha airport had been referred for prosecution over the “violations”, AFP reports.

This come as women on ten flights out of Doha were subject to the examinations as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in an airport bathroom on 2 October.

“Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office,” the Government Communications Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Australian football club, Sydney Swan, is also seeking answers from their corporate partner, Qatar Airways, after female passengers were subjected to intimate medical examinations at Doha airport.

The AFL club, who have held a sponsorship deal with the airline since 2016, said they were “deeply concerned” by reports last week that women, including a number of Australians, were strip-searched in early October after a newborn baby was found in the terminal.

Last week, CCTV footage was released purportedly showing the moment paramedics discovered an abandoned baby girl at Doha airport. At least five paramedics tended to the baby after she was recovering from the toilet where she was dumped by her mother.