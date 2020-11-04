Egypt ‘will not cooperate’ with Turkey to solve Libya’s crisis, says minister 

Egypt’s Foreign Minister said on Monday that Turkey is not among the countries with which Cairo might cooperate in order to reach a peace deal in Libya, TASS has reported. Sameh Shoukry said that there are parties that support extremism and gangsterism, and have moved foreign militants and terrorists from Syria to Libya.

He explained that Cairo will continue to work on the Libyan issue with countries that have visions close to Egypt’s own. He stressed that Turkey is not among those countries.

According to Shoukry, the government in Cairo is coordinating with Russia, the US, Europe and the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams, in its North African neighbour.

Egypt, the minister added, rejects any military intervention in Libya, saying that there is no justification for countries outside the region to get involved. This was a very obvious reference to Turkey.

