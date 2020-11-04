Sudan calls for restraint after death of child in Egypt

Sudan called on Tuesday for its citizens in Egypt to exercise self-restraint after the murder of a Sudanese child in Giza to the west of Cairo, Anadolu has reported.

“We are following up on the murder of Mohammed Hassan Abdullah Mohammed, who was killed during a dispute between his father and an Egyptian citizen,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khartoum. The ministry called on its citizens in Egypt to allow the competent authorities to complete the necessary formalities.

It expressed regret about the “unfortunate” actions of some Sudanese nationals after the crime. As further information is known, pledged the ministry, it will be made public via the embassy in Cairo, which is handling the case with the Egyptians, who have confirmed that an autopsy has been ordered and a suspect has been arrested.

A video circulating on social media shows the child taking his last breath. Under the hashtag “#Justice_for_Mohammed_Hassan” demands are being made for the murderer to be punished and for there to be no delay in seeking justice.

A number of Sudanese nationals protested in front of the victim’s house in Giza on Sunday, before being dispersed by Egyptian police using tear gas. No injuries were reported, but a number of Sudanese were arrested.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are an estimated 21,000 Sudanese refugees in Egypt, and 24,000 asylum seekers. Unofficial figures show that more than two million Sudanese nationals live in Egypt, the majority of whom work, study or are there for medical purposes.