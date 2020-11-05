Tunisia's to Italy: ‘Solution to Libya crisis must come from within’

Tunisian President Kais Saied said the solution to the Libyan crisis can only come from Libyans themselves.

In a statement issued following a phone call between Saied and Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte,

Said stressed: “Stability and security in Libya will have a positive impact on the whole region.”

According to the statement, the Italian PM expressed his “support and wishes of success for the Libyan dialogue.”

A round of Libyan talks were launched under the auspices of the United Nations on 26 October via video conferencing, while face to face meetings will be hosted by Tunisia on 9 November in an attempt to resolve the Libyan crisis and reach a political solution.

On 23 October, the United Nations announced that the two parties to the conflict in Libya had reached a ceasefire agreement, in light of the talks held by the 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva, Switzerland.

Libya, Tunisia’s neighbour, has been witnessing an armed conflict for past few years, as the militia of the coupist General Khalifa Haftar, with support from Arab and Western countries, contests the internationally recognised government’s claim of legitimacy and authority in the oil-rich country.

Although a ceasefire has been declared in Libya since 21 August, Haftar’s militia continue to violate it.