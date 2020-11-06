Two Jordanian-Americans shot dead in Nevada

A Jordanian-American mother and son, and their local housekeeper, were shot dead by their neighbour in Nevada on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Amman has revealed.

Diana Hawatmeh, 39, and her 12-year-old son Joseph were shot and killed by Jason Neo Bourne, 38. Hawatmeh’s 16-year-old daughter Yasmeen was critically wounded and is being treated at a Las Vegas hospital. The 33-year-old housekeeper has not been named.

“Officers arrived on scene to discover a 39-year-old female and a 33-year-old female deceased, and a 16-year-old female injured, all with apparent gunshot wounds,” said local police.

After shooting the three women, Bourne took Joseph, 12, hostage and locked himself and the child in his car, while holding his gun to the youngster’s head. A stand-off took place when police officers arrived after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

“As officers attempted a de-escalation dialogue with the suspect, he held his firearm to the juvenile’s head, resulting in an officer involved shooting,” the police statement confirmed. The boy was critically injured in the exchange of fire and despite attempts by police to save his life, died at the scene. Bourne was also killed.

“The Jordanian Embassy in Washington is following the incident that led to the death of a Jordanian woman and her son,” explained Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Alfayez. A preliminary investigation found that Bourne believed that the Hawatmeh family had filed a complaint against him over alleged drug abuse, which apparently prompted his attack.

Diana Hawatmeh was a substitute teacher and Zumba instructor at the Saint John the Baptist elementary and middle school, where her son studied. The Hawatmehs were regular attendees at the Skaggs Catholic Centre, which held a prayer event for the family on 4 November.

