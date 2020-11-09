Iraq minister: China companies helping with port project

Iraqi Minister of Transport, Nasser Al-Shibli, said yesterday that Chinese companies have been providing services with regards to the implementation of the Al-Faw Grand Port project in the southern governorate of Basra.

“The ministry is continuing to negotiate with the South Korean Daewoo company regarding Al-Faw Grand Port project,” Al-Shibli said in a statement, adding that Daewoo has two contracts with the port which expire in 2021.

He noted that Iraqi authorities and the Southern Korean company have disagreements regarding the depths, timescales and payments.

The Iraqi minister explained that if no agreement is reached with Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C), other companies have offered their services, including Chinese companies.

On 9 October, the South Korean company suspended work on Al-Faw Grand Port project after a top company executive was found dead in the company’s compound in Basra.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced that Daewoo E&C had halted completion of the construction of the port.

