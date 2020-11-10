Ennahda leader denies running for movement's presidency

Speaker of the Tunisian parliament and Ennahda leader, Rached Ghannouchi, said that he did not run for the movement's presidency or any other leading position.

Ghannouchi pointed out that he was absent when the party members elected him in two consecutive terms.

In a televised interview on Sunday, Ghannouchi stated: "I have not run for presidency of the movement or for any other leading position," noting that "it is early to talk about the presidency of state."

The movement leader added that the differences within the movement are evident, considering that "Ennahda is a Tunisian product, and the proof is the current dispute within its ranks."

He asserted that Ennahda is democratically managed by the Shura Council, denying having requested the postponement of the movement's 11th conference.

READ: 'Guns and bullets will not solve Libya crisis', says Tunisia president

Ghannouchi stressed his support for freedom of opinion in the movement's institutions that aim at reinforcing the pillars of "democratic Islam".

He expressed regret about the media exposure of Ennahda's internal disputes, noting that most of the political debate was hovering around this issue.

The party leader stressed that the ongoing discussions should be kept within the movement away from the media spotlight.

He continued: "I deeply appreciate and respect all my children, brothers and sisters in the movement, who have the right to express their opinion of my presidency of the party."