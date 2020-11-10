FM spokesman: Iran won't renegotiate nuclear deal with US

Iran will not renegotiate the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with the US, a spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said: "The nuclear agreement is a thing of the past, and it cannot be reopened and renegotiated by anyone," in reference to US President-elect Joe Biden who is due to take office at the end of January.

"America violated Resolution 2231, withdrew from the nuclear agreement, and is responsible for the losses inflicted on Iran, and it must bear responsibility for its violation of international law and its behaviour against Iran," he continued, adding that his country will make its decisions after the new administration takes over its responsibilities.

The Iranian official called on the region's countries not to rely on the US for security, noting that Iran "closely studies the actions of the next American administration and its words".

