Israel must resort to negotiations instead of war with Iran

Israel should reach a “good agreement” with Iran that guarantees a cessation to its nuclear weapons, and its production of precision weapons in Lebanon, military analyst at Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Alex Fisherman, said yesterday.

“The revival of the United States’ role in the Iran nuclear agreement is not a matter of if but when,” Fisherman added, noting that a war with Iran would “delay the issue for only a few years.”

“Unofficial meetings held lately between US President-elect Joe Biden’s foreign affairs and defense team and Israeli officials made it clear his administration is working on a reworked outline for negotiations with Tehran,” the journalist pointed out, stressing that the nuclear-deal was a “top priority for Biden’s upcoming presidency.”

He reiterated that the the talks with Iran would be carried out by Biden’s upcoming team, which includes “Antony Blinken, former deputy secretary of state and deputy national security advisor under President Barack Obama, Jack Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor during his tenure as vice president and former undersecretary of defense for policy Michèle Flournoy.”

He noted that the latter strategy involved a “two-phase negotiation with the Iranians through two separate channels. The first is due to take place after Biden takes office in January and before the election of a new Iranian president in June.”

