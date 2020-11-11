Portuguese / Spanish / English

Court hears Netanyahu revealed classified information on Iran to Hollywood producer

November 11, 2020
Arnon Milchan attends the World Premiere of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at SSE Arena Wembley on October 23, 2018 in London, England [Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan classified information on Iran, a former head of Shin Bet has said.

In a leaked testimony aired on Monday from one of the criminal cases against Netanyahu, Yuval Diskin said in 2010 Netanyahu had sent him to check if a Mossad spy had leaked information to Hollywood's Arnon Milchan, public broadcaster Kan reported.

"I was at a work meeting with Bibi," he said, using Netanyahu's nickname. "[It was] a time when we had discussions on the Iranian issue. One day he sends everyone out of the room and tells me, 'Listen, I need you to urgently investigate [then-Mossad chief] Meir Dagan.'"

When Diskin asked Milchan what Dagan had told him, the businessman said: "What Meir told me is nothing, because I know everything, all the details, because Bibi personally tells me everything."

When he returned to Netanyahu with this answer, Diskin said: "Immediately, it was like a switch went off in [Netanyahu's] head, he changed the subject and the matter was never raised again."

Netanyahu's office called Diskin's assertions a "total lie."

Diskin was testifying in a case against Netanyahu known as Case 1000 in which the prime minister is accused of fraud and breach of trust for helping the businessman in exchange for lavish gifts.

Netanyahu's corruption scandal - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Netanyahu's corruption scandal – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

