Greek tanker, Turkish boat collision kills 5 in Med

A total of five people were killed after a Greek-flagged tanker and a Turkish fishing boat collided Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea, according to local authorities, Anadolu reports.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command launched search and rescue efforts to recover the missing people.

The governor's office in the southern Adana province said the bodies of four out of five people on board the fishing boat were recovered. Later in the day, the fifth body was also found.

The collision occurred 15 nautical miles off Adana's Karatas district at 5.50 a.m. local time (0250GMT), it added.

Ramazan Kaya, deputy head of Mersin Fishermen Cooperation, told Anadolu Agency that the boat had sailed from the southern Mersin province for fishing.

Kaya said the people on board included captain Metin Buten, fishermen Fevzi Yardimci, Recep Yildiz, and Volkan Vural, and Syrian national Muhammad Layla.

"Following the accident, the boat capsized due to air pressure," Kaya said.

"We learnt that the Greek vessel and [Turkish] Coast Guard Command teams were the first responders," he said, expressing sorrow over the loss of lives.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said on Twitter: "Following the tragic incident between a ship under Greek flag and a Turkish fishing vessel earlier today, we deplore the loss of human lives & extend our condolences to the bereaved families."