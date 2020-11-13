Israel builds new settler-only road, steals 2sq km of Palestinian land

A new road for Israeli settlers is being built illegally by the occupation forces on Palestinian land in the south of the occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

The new road will run from the illegal Israeli settlement of Avigal and pass through the village of Ma'in and Um-Ishqihan area.

Fouad Al-Amour, a Palestinian official in charge of monitoring Israeli settlement activities in the area, said Israel is building yet a road for use by settlers only and it is stealing Palestinian land to do so.

He told Wafa that Israeli bulldozers began work on a new road for settlers, eating away at more than 2,000 dunums (2 square kilometres) of land belonging to Palestinian residents.

Israel has recently intensified its settlement activities throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, but mainly in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of thousands of settlers live in 250 settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, hindering and limiting the lives of Palestinians living under Israel's brutal military occupation.

Israel occupied the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in June 1967. International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement building activity there illegal.