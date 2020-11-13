Sudan declares amnesty for participants in armed conflicts

Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, has issued an amnesty for people who carried arms against the state.

The general amnesty decision includes "all persons who participated in any of the military or war operations, or who contributed by act or statement to combat operations" in the country.

The pardon excludes those against whom arrest warrants have been issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) or those who are the subject of criminal charges or prosecutions for the crime of genocide, and crimes against humanity, in addition to individuals who have been prosecuted or received verdicts related to private rights and retribution provisions, unless they have fulfilled the afore mentioned exigencies.

This comes as part of an initiative to support the peace process in Sudan, prior to the arrival on Sunday in Khartoum of leaders of the armed movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement, marking the start of the implementation of the pact signed on 3 October.

