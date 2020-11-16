Hamas, Fatah delegations head to Cairo for meetings

Leaders from the two main Palestinian movements Hamas and Fatah left the Gaza Strip yesterday to join mutual meetings for delegations of their movements in Cairo, Anadolu reported.

An official source told Anadolu that the leaders included Hamas Political Bureau member Khalil Al-Hayya and senior Fatah leader Ahmad Hillis.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: "The two leaders are to join delegations of their movements in Cairo," noting that their meetings are related to national reconciliation and the truce between the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and Israel.

Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou told Anadolu that Hamas' delegation is headed by the Deputy Chief of the movement's political bureau Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, and the meeting is an effort to reach a "comprehensive national agreement".

Al-Qanou said that his movement is keen to reach successful outcomes regarding the partnership with all the Palestinian factions, regardless to their being members of the PLO or not in order to make a "joint national front" that would be able to tackle the challenges facing the Palestinian cause.

READ: Dahlan incites Cairo to oppose Fatah-Hamas reconciliation

On 3 of September, secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions held a meeting in Beirut and Ramallah and agreed to reach a national agreement and to hold presidential, parliamentary, and National Council elections.

Senior delegations from Hamas and Fatah later met in Istanbul and agreed on a "joint vision" for a comprehensive national dialogue in partnership with all the Palestinian factions.