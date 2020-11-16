Portuguese / Spanish / English

Report: Egypt's parliamentary election corrupt, rigged

November 16, 2020 at 3:32 pm
Egyptian parliament members attend a general session in the capital Cairo on July 20, 2020. - Egypt's parliament greenlighted behind a closed-doors session later today, the possible deployment of troops in Libya to support Cairo's ally Khalifa Haftar, if rival Turkish-backed forces recapture the city of Sirte, the house said. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Egyptian parliament members attend a general session in the capital Cairo on July 20, 2020 [-/AFP via Getty Images]
Egypt's parliamentary election results have shown a continuation to the pro-regime member dominance across the council, with a minimal representation of the different opposition parties, Al Jazeera reported yesterday.

The election, which the government has said would be candid and transparent, came amid accusations against numerous prominent opponents.

The parliamentarian vote took place weeks after the country's Senate elections, which has also shown a wider control of the regime's supporters across the assembly.

The first and the second rounds were reported to have ended, while two more remain.

This is the second parliamentary election since 2014 when incumbent President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi came to power after orchestrating a bloody military coup against the country's first democratically elected civilian president.

