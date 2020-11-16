Egypt's unemployment rate fell to 7.3% in Q3

The unemployment rate in Egypt has fallen to 7.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 7.8 per cent in the same period last year, the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) said yesterday.

CAPMAS said the unemployment rate rose to 9.6 per cent in the second quarter from April to June of 2020 due to the economic repercussions of the coronavirus.

The agency attributed the drop in the unemployment rate to the return of normal daily activities, after the gradual easing of precautionary measures taken by the state to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The agency has also explained that the workforce has increased by 5.6 per cent to 28.171 million people while the number of unemployed persons has decreased by 151,000 to 2.061 million people on an annual basis.

