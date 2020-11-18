MEMO in conversation with: Ibrahim Hernandez

Join us for a live conversation with the Director of Seville Mosque Foundation, Ibrahim Hernandez, as we discuss the new mosque project which hopes to give nearly 30,000 Muslims living in the capital of southern Spain's Andalusia region their first place of worship for over 700 years.

Hernandez is a trustee of both the Granada Mosque Foundation, which manages the first mosque built in Spain by indigenous Spanish Muslims, and the Al-Andalus Educational Foundation. In 2013, he was asked to chair the Seville Mosque Foundation striving to build an Islamic Cultural Center in the southern province.

18 November 2020

4PM GMT