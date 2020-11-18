UK 'condemns' Israel's settlement move in Givat Hamatos

Britain on Wednesday "condemned" Israel's decision to advance construction of more than 1,000 settlement buildings in an area of occupied West Bank, Anadolu reports.

"Israel's decision to advance the construction of 1,257 settlement buildings in the Givat HaMatos area of the occupied West Bank, would violate international law, and risks causing serious damage to the prospects for a viable Palestinian State," James Cleverly, minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

Cleverly said the UK "condemn this decision, which is incompatible with Israel's declared goal of peace, and call for both the tender process and the advancement of other settlements in East Jerusalem and elsewhere in the West Bank to be suspended immediately."

Last weekend, the Israel Land Authority announced that it had opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new structures in the settlement of Givat Hamatos, according to the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now.

The UN and EU both said they are concerned over the move.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as an "occupied territory" under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.​​​​​​​

