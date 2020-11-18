WHO: Egypt may see spike in coronavirus infections

The number of coronavirus infections in Egypt is expected to rise until the end of the winter season, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned yesterday.

"Monitoring the numbers and the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus in Egypt are indicating a rise in the number of new infections," WHO's regional adviser, Maha Talaat, told the media, adding that there was a "high possibility of a significant increase in the number of new infections as winter starts."

Talaat pointed out that a number of European countries were recording a "high increase in the number of infections, promoting some countries to re-impose lockdowns."

"The Eastern Mediterranean countries are also experiencing significant spikes in the number of infections and fatalities," she noted.

A total of 111,284 people have been infected by coronavirus in Egypt, 6,481 of whom have died, and 101,288 have recovered, according to the US' Worldometers.

