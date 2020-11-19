Libya army: 'Wagner, Janjaweed mercenaries dig trenches in Sirte'

The Libyan army announced on Wednesday that the Russian Wagner group and the Janjaweed mercenaries are still digging trenches in the northern city of Sirte.

This came in a statement made by Spokesperson for the Sirte and Al-Jafra operation Abdul Hadi Dara to Anadolu Agency.

Dara confirmed that the Libyan army forces are still stationed at their positions and are closely monitoring all the movements of armed mercenaries in the city of Sirte.

He explained that the Russian Wagner group and the Sudanese Janjaweed mercenaries are still digging trenches in Sirte and are stationed in Jafra and Hun.

Dara added: "The agreement of the Joint Military Commission (JMC) was not properly implemented, especially with regards to expelling foreign mercenaries from the city of Sirte."

"We are committed to the ceasefire and to any agreement, provided it is implemented in the correct way," he concluded.

On Tuesday, the Libyan army announced that the opening of the road linking the cities of Sirte and Misrata depends on the withdrawal of mercenaries and the removal of land mines.

The army leadership noted that the military movements in Sirte and Jafra do not suggest that the region will be evacuated any time soon from mercenaries and armed militias.

A week ago, the United Nations mission in Libya announced launching the sixth round of dialogues of the JMC in the city of Sirte for the first time, after holding four rounds in Geneva and one in Ghadames.

The Libyan JMC includes five representatives of the legitimate government and five members of the militia of General Khalifa Haftar.

For years, Libya has been witnessing an armed conflict as Haftar's militia, with the support of Arab and Western countries, contest the internationally-recognised government over legitimacy and authority in the oil-rich country.