Liverpool's Mo Salah congratulates Egypt on victory over Togo

Egyptian and Liverpool football star, Mohamed Salah, yesterday congratulated his country's national football team and fans on their recent victory over Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAF) qualifiers.

"Congratulations to the Egypt national team, the coaching staff and the players. An important victory in difficult circumstances, and the next is better, God willing," Salah wrote on Twitter.

مبروك منتخب مصر على الفوز وللجهاز الفني واللاعبين. فوز مهم في ظروف صعبة والقادم أفضل بإذن الله🇪🇬❤️ — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 17, 2020

The Liverpool team champion missed the matches against Togo in the third and fourth rounds of the CAF qualifiers after he was said to have tested positive for coronavirus.

"I'd like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes," he added, stressing that he would be "back on the field soon."

I'd like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I'm confident I'll be back on the field soon 💪 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 17, 2020

