Liverpool's Mo Salah congratulates Egypt on victory over Togo

November 19, 2020 at 3:12 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah looks on ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 12 September 2020. [PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah in Liverpool, UK on 12 September 2020 [PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP/Getty Images]
Egyptian and Liverpool football star, Mohamed Salah, yesterday congratulated his country's national football team and fans on their recent victory over Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAF) qualifiers.

"Congratulations to the Egypt national team, the coaching staff and the players. An important victory in difficult circumstances, and the next is better, God willing," Salah wrote on Twitter.

The Liverpool team champion missed the matches against Togo in the third and fourth rounds of the CAF qualifiers after he was said to have tested positive for coronavirus.

"I'd like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes," he added, stressing that he  would be "back on the field soon."

READ: Egypt may see spike in coronavirus infections

