Settlers place candelabrum on Ibrahimi Mosque roof

Jewish settlers on Wednesday placed a large candelabrum on the rooftop of the Ibrahimi Mosque in occupied Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, to mark a Jewish occasion, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Manager of the Ibrahimi Mosque Hafdhi Abu Sneineh denounced the practice by the settlers as an act of aggression and provocation against the Muslim nation, stressing that the Ibrahimi Mosque is an Islamic holy site.

The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) forcibly imposed its control over the Ibrahimi Mosque following the 1994 massacre that was committed by an extremist Jewish settler and claimed the lives of dozens of Muslims and injured many others.

Since the massacre, the IOA has allowed Jewish settlers to defile the Islamic holy site and commit numerous violations against its sanctity.

It also bans the Islamic call to prayer at the Ibrahimi Mosque dozens of times every month.

