Saudi Arabia to invest more than $5bn in artificial intelligence by 2030

November 21, 2020 at 3:01 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
A closeup of a Google Home smart device in a retail store on May 29, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom [Matthew Horwood/Getty Images]
Saudi Arabia is planning to invest more than 20 billion riyals ($5.3 billion) in artificial intelligence by 2030, Chairman of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Abdullah Bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi announced yesterday.

"We aim to train 20,000 specialists in artificial intelligence by 2030," Al-Ghamdi told reporters on the sidelines of the media centre program of the G20 summit, which is currently being held in the kingdom's capital city of Riyadh.

The Saudi official pointed out that the kingdom was the third country in the world to use technology to combat the coronavirus, stressing that artificial intelligence was a: "Source of savings and an additional source of income worth investing."

