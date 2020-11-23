900 ancient artefacts missing in Kuwait

Some 900 artefacts from the Hellenistic, Abidian, Greek and ancient Islamic eras have gone missing in Kuwait.

Well-informed sources told local newspaper Al-Seyassah that the artefacts were part of a "total of 8,500 monuments registered at the country's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL)."

"A number of NCCAL officials have submitted their resignations, escaping the responsibility entrusted to them for the artefacts' disappearance," the sources added, noting that the resignations were rejected "until the monuments are found."

The sources pointed out that all the missing pieces had their "serial numbers and date of their discovery attached, as well as the historical period belonging to each one of them."

"It is likely that these artefacts went missing due to negligence, or smuggling," the sources said.

