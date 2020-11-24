7 Yemen fishermen drown after boat capsizes near Somalia

Seven Yemeni fishermen have drowned off the coast of Somalia after their boat capsized due to a tropical storm on Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted the Director General of the Ad-Dees Ash-Sharqia Directorate in Hadramout Governorate, Maher Abdel-Rahim Bawazeer, as saying that "arrangements are being made to transfer their bodies to the directorate in Hadramout". No further details were provided.

Earlier yesterday, Somali authorities announced that at least five Yemeni fishermen have drowned as a result of rainstorms that hit the country's northeastern coast.

The Somali Ministry of Environment and Climate announced, in a statement, that the storm also caused material losses and displaced some families in the area.

