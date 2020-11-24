Fatah accuses Hamas of foiling reconciliation talks in Cairo

Secretary of Fatah's Executive Committee, Jibreel Al-Rajoub, has claimed that Hamas' insistence on carrying out all elections together was the reason for the failure of talks in Cairo, the Shehab news agency reported yesterday.

According to the news site, Al-Rajoub, who was interviewed by Palestine TV on Sunday evening, said: "Our brothers in Hamas insisted on carrying out presidential, parliamentary and National Council elections together," claiming this was the reason for the failure of the talks.

"We still have hope that the reconciliation talks will succeed… All parties have agreed to start with the parliamentary elections and end with the National Council elections."

Al-Rajoub added: "The issue of the reconciliation is complicated, but we have created foundations for a possible agreement."

READ: Hamas condemns PA's resumption of ties with Israel

The internal Palestinian talks "are not subject to any [external] changes or stances," insisting that the resumption of security cooperation with Israel "was an emergency step that will not have repercussions, political dimensions or a negative impact on the reconciliation."

Last week, Hamas and Fatah concluded a meeting in Cairo which coincided with Fatah's announcement about the resumption of security cooperation with Israel.

All Palestinian factions said that announcement destroyed all efforts to reach a national reconciliation.