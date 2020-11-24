Israel, Lebanon talks on maritime borders stall

US-brokered Israeli-Lebanese talks on the countries 'maritime borders have reached a dead end due to conflicting positions, Israel Hayom reported yesterday.

On Sunday, following the fallout of the talks, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and Lebanese President Michel Aoun traded barbs, the paper said.

The Israeli minister claimed that the Lebanese government has "changed its mind seven times" with regard to its position on the origins of the prospective border.

According to him, Lebanon's "current position contradicts not only its previous stance but also Syria's position on the matter."

He warned, according to the Israeli daily, that Lebanon's inflexibility will spell the end of the negotiations.

Aoun said Steinitz's claims were "baseless", stressing that his country's position on the matter is unwavering.