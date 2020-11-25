Minister: 90% of Daesh operations caused by Iraq security negligence

Some 90 per cent of Daesh's military operations in Iraq took place because of the negligence of the security and military forces, Defence Minister Juma Enad said.

In an interview withÂ Dijlah TVÂ channel, Enad explained that Daesh militants in Iraq possess modern weapons, "but they cannot control a security checkpoint or a certain area, and they cannot engage with the Iraqi forces for more than half an hour".

"Iraq has problems with terrorists infiltrating across the Syrian border, and the security forces must fight the terrorists, not pursue them, because it will lead to ambushing our forces," he added.

On Saturday, eight people, including five security officers, were killed in an attack by Daesh in the northern province of Saladin.

