Terror attack in northern Syria injures 7

Seven people were injured Monday in a terror blast in northern Syria, according to local sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

An explosives-laden motorcycle exploded in the city center of Jarabulus, the northern border town that was cleared of terrorists by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016.

Apart from casualties, property damage was also reported, Anadolu Agency was told by sources on the group.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it was likely carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group, which was driven out of the region by the Turkish operation but continues to try to infiltrate the area to disrupt the peace and stability achieved.

The terror group, attacking from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets the Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin, and al-Bab provinces.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – is responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).