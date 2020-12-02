Algeria's football federation condemns player's exposure to racism in Germany

The Algerian Football Federation yesterday condemned the exposure of international player, Nabil Bentaleb, to racist attacks in Germany.

This came in a statement published by the Algerian Football Federation on its official website.

"While the world's highest sports bodies, led by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), are raising awareness about the importance of tackling the problem of racism, violations still continue to provoke our societies with unacceptable and reprehensible statements and positions, the most recent of which was initiated by a former German international player who made racist and insulting remarks against the Algerian international player, Nabil Bentaleb," the statement said.

The statement added: "The Algerian Football Federation, represented by its President, Kheiredine Zetchi, and the national coach Djamel Belmadi, express their indignation and strongly condemn these statements."

The statement asserted that the Algerian Football Federation hopes that disciplinary measures will be taken by the German Football Association and FIFA against the player's conduct.

The press release came days after Steffen Freund, a former footballer who works as a sports analyst for the German channel Sport1, said that Nabil Bentaleb "is an undisciplined player coming from an aggressive environment because of his Algerian origins."

