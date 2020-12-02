Iraq launches road project with Saudi Arabia

The Governor of Iraq's Najaf governorate, Luay Al-Yassiry, yesterday announced the launching of a road project linking the governorate with Saudi Arabia.

Al-Yasiri said in a statement that the pilgrimage land road project includes the paving of a road 239 kilometres long, in addition to establishing border outlets and areas for trade exchange between Iraq and Saudi Arabia through Najaf Governorate.

"The project has positive economic impacts in the commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential sectors, as well as reviving the economy of dozens of villages through which it will pass," he added.

"The first phase of the project includes paving 20 kilometres of the road, with the construction of a 288 metre-long bridge in Wadi Hasab," he added.

Officials hope the new road will contribute to creating job opportunities for residents.

Relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have significantly improved in recent years with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, describing Riyadh as a "true partner of Baghdad".

