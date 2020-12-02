Official: Palestine, Jordan, Egypt to setup peace conference

Deputy leader of Palestine's Fatah movement, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, said a committee which includes Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian officials has been formed to coordinate the Palestinian call for holding an international peace conference.

Speaking to the Voice of Palestine Radio yesterday, Al-Aloul said as a result of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' visit to Jordan and Egypt, there will be a committee and coordination for joint work to achieve this vision.

Al-Aloul explained that there is a need for a greater effort to correct the imbalance caused by the administration of the US President Donald Trump.

Abbas visited Jordan on Sunday where he met with King Abdullah II, followed by a visit to Egypt where he met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

A spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Bassam Radi, said in a statement that during the meeting, "there was an agreement to continue intensive consultations and coordination between the two presidents in order to follow up on the steps that will be taken during the coming period, seeking to resolve the current situation by returning to the path of negotiations."

On Monday, a member of Fatah's Central Committee, Azzam Al-Ahmad, said that Jordan and Egypt had adopted Abbas' vision to hold an international conference for the peace process, under the auspices of the United Nations.

On 25 September, Abbas asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call for an international peace conference in early 2021 to achieve the two-state solution, end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.