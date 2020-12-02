Saudi Arabia: Gulf crisis could end within 24 hours

The current crisis between Qatar and the Gulf states could end "within 24 hours", Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Abdullah Bin Yahya Al-Mouallimi, said yesterday.

"If Qatar recedes from its previous stances, stops its support for terrorists, halts grants to extremist media, as well as stopping its interference in the internal affairs of other Arab countries, ties between Qatar and the Gulf states could improve within hours," Al-Mouallimi told Russia Today (RT).

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of sponsoring terrorism. Qatar has repeatedly denied the accusations.

