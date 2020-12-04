UN General Assembly votes in favour of affirming Syria sovereignty over Golan Heights

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted with an overwhelming majority in favour of a draft resolution affirming Syria's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, and considering all Israeli procedures in them null and void.

The resolution called on Israel to withdraw from the entire occupied Syrian Golan Heights and to comply with the resolutions relating to them, especially Resolution No. 497 of 1981, which considers Israel's decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied area null and void.

The resolution reiterated that all measures taken by the Israeli government with the aim of changing the Syrian Golan's character null and void, and constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Geneva Convention concerning the protection of civilians in times of war.

In 2018, the US became the first country to recognise Israel's sovereignty in the Golan Heights, but no other country has followed that move.

