Ex-adviser to UAE crown prince: Reconciliation with Qatar 'is absurd'

UAE academic Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a former aide of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed, has angered Saudi activists by tweeting about the potential reconciliation among Gulf States, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

On Sunday, Abdulla wrote on Twitter: "The train of reconciliation among the Gulf States will not move one millimetre without the prior knowledge and blessings of the UAE."

In a previous tweet, he wrote: "Speaking about a reconciliation among the Gulf States is absurd," adding that these states would not give a gift to US President Donald Trump in his last days."

Saudi social media users, however, hit back saying he underestimates the kingdom and its role in the region. "All love to the UAE, but this is an exaggeration Dr Abdulkhaleq," Turki Al-Hamad, a Saudi activist, wrote.

Another criticised him and said that "Saudi is the giant of the East and the decision maker for the Arabs."

This comes amidst hope that a potential reconciliation among Gulf States is imminent, Al-Quds Al-Arabi said, citing remarks previously reported by Anadolu.

On Friday, Kuwait's information minister revealed news about "fruitful negotiations" about the reconciliation. While Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Farhan said King Salman "is keen to maintain the unity of the countries of the GCC."

Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai reported a possible reconciliation meeting between the parties this month, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that the UAE has not consented and it is worried about the rapprochement between Qatar and Turkey.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of sponsoring terrorism. Qatar has repeatedly denied the accusations.