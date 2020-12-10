Syrians need visas to enter Sudan after 2 decades of visa-free entry

The Sudanese Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday the halt of visa-free entry for Syrians, Anadolu Agency reported.

This announcement came in a statement and follows 20 years of visa-free entry for Syrians.

"The head of Sudan's Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a decision cancelling republican decree number 179 for 2001, which provided visa-free entry for Syrians," the statement indicated.

According to the decision: "Syrians need to get a visa through the official channels before entering the country."

Anadolu Agency disclosed that the statement did not clarify the reasons for taking this decision.

The number of Syrians in Sudan is around 250,000, and they have been welcomed in the country – the only one in the region allowing Syrians to enter without a visa.

