Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

HRW: Iraq releases 75 Daesh child suspects

December 13, 2020 at 5:34 pm | Published in: HRW, International Organisations, Iraq, Middle East, News
Women and accompanying children walk by at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp for the displaced in the al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on 14 January 2020, where families of Daesh foreign fighters are held. [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
Women and children walk by at a camp where families of Daesh foreign fighters are held in Syria on 14 January 2020 [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images]
 December 13, 2020 at 5:34 pm

Iraq has released at least 75 children for lack of evidence for alleged links with the Daesh terrorist group, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the New York-based rights group said that a special committee of judges in Iraq's northern Nineveh province "appeared to comply with international human rights standards better than other Iraqi courts."

It said the committee reviewed individual cases, and ordered the children's release "for reasons including lack of evidence and preventing double jeopardy, as well as under provisions of Iraq's amnesty law."

The rights group, however, did not specify the nationalities of the freed children.

READ: Years after Daesh, Iraqis forced out of camps into uncertain future

"The work of this committee suggests that some Iraqi judges understand how to apply international human rights principles and are doing so even if the rest of the system ignores them," said Belkis Wille, senior crisis and conflict researcher at HRW.

"We hope that the High Judicial Council shares this positive example with courts across the country to allow this to become the norm rather than the exception."

According to the HRW, Baghdad and Iraq's Kurdish regional government have charged hundreds of children with terrorism over alleged Daesh affiliation.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group by reclaiming all its territory — about a third of the country's area — invaded in 2014.

Categories
HRWInternational OrganisationsIraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments